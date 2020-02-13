Michigan Senate rejects Whitmer appointee to hunting panel

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks with reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at her office in Lansing, Mich., about delivering the Democratic response tonight to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. She says she will focus on “dinner-table issues” such as infrastructure, jobs and health care. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s appointee to the state commission that regulates hunting and fishing.

Democrats say Thursday’s move was done because the GOP opposes a different nominee to the same panel. It marks the first time in nearly a decade that a governor’s nominee was officially rejected by the Senate. Senators voted 20-16 to disapprove Anna Mitterling of Mason.

Whitmer named the Lansing Community College biology professor to the Natural Resources Commission in December. Whitmer says the Senate GOP rejected Mitterling because it opposes her decision to appoint former Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell to the commission.

