Michigan Senate votes to delay cage-free ban for hens

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A divided Michigan Senate has voted to delay a requirement that farm animals confined in small cages and stalls be given more room.

Legislation approved 21-17 Thursday would push back standards that are scheduled to take effect his month for egg-laying hens and pregnant pigs. Farmers would not have to comply until October 2025 for hens and next April for pigs under the bill that will go to the House for consideration next.

The Republican-backed measure is part of an update to the Animal Industry Act that has bipartisan support otherwise.

Starting in October 2025, businesses would be prohibited from selling shelled eggs that are the product of hens confined in enclosures that are not considered to be cage-free housing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Culture of Cult Art Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Culture of Cult Art Show"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/24/2019"

Precious Metals 10-23-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-23-2019"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/23/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/23/2019"

Stocks 10-23-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 10-23-2019"

Birthday wishes from all over

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday wishes from all over"