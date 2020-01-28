Michigan Senate votes to require study of highway tolls

News
Posted: / Updated:
Michigan Capitol building_1528857747735.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Senate has voted to require that a study be done to assess the feasibility of tolls along the state’s highways. The bill was sent Tuesday to the House for future consideration.

It’s among several road funding-related measures that cleared the Republican-led Senate.

Democrats voted against bills they said would seek to shift funds so higher union-level wages would not have to be paid on local road projects.

Under the tolling legislation, the state Department of Transportation would have to hire an outside consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study within 18 months.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

UP200: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part Two"

UP200: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "UP200: Part One"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners escape with a win over Ishpeming"

HS Boys Basketball: Patriots get revenge on West Iron County

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball: Patriots get revenge on West Iron County"

Miscarriage & Insulin Resistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miscarriage & Insulin Resistance"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020"