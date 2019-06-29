Michigan Social Media Day is Sunday, June 30

MICHIGAN — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Sunday, June 30, 2019, Michigan Social Media Day, to recognize social media’s increasing impact on society.

“Social media gives government, business, education and individuals within communities the ability to communicate openly and directly with one another,” said Gov. Whitmer (@GovWhitmer). “Using social media to listen and engage in meaningful conversation can create vibrant online communications where people feel welcomed and accepted. I encourage everyone to use and celebrate social media as a tool for good, not just on Social Media Day, but every day.”

The proclamation celebrates the tenth global celebration of Social Media Day and the seventh statewide celebration of Michigan Social Media Day. Those interested in celebrating Michigan Social Media Day can participate in numerous digital activities this week.

Share the 2019 Michigan Social Media Day proclamation on social media using hashtag #SMDayMI. Participate in a Twitter chat on Friday, June 28, 2019, hosted by Michigan.gov from noon – 1 p.m.. Join the conversation by following @MiGov on Twitter and by using hashtag #SMDayChat for your chance to win a prize package from Pure Michigan.



Watch the ‘What Does #PureMichigan Mean to You’ video and share your thoughts on social media using hashtag #SMDayMI.

“Social media continues to influence and transform the way we live our lives,” said Department of Technology, Management, and Budget Director Tricia Foster (@DTMBDirector). “On social media day we celebrate the use of social media and its ability to move, inspire, and connect people in a positive global conversation.”

From marketing products to providing customer support in real-time, social media has forever changed how people and business connect, consume and share content. As the third state in the U.S. to recognize Social Media Day in 2012, Michigan government has long embraced the use of social media to extend traditional channels of constituent engagement.

The state uses technologies such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Medium, Pinterest, video live streaming and audio podcasts to create a more accessible and participatory government. Recognized as a top digital state in 2018 for overall government experience, social media plays in an important role in advancing the state’s Citizen-Centric Government strategy.

The state of Michigan has over 450 active social media accounts on 11 platforms which reach nearly 5 million followers. For more information on the state’s use of social media, to search an online directory of accounts, and get updates on Michigan Social Media Day visit www.Michigan.gov/SocialMedia.