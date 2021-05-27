Benson testifies on effectiveness of appointment-only system

by: WOODTV.com staff

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the state House of Representatives Oversight Committee Thursday, defending her decision to move all branches to an appointment-only system.

There have been complaints that it takes months to get an appointment.

During her testimony, Benson blamed that on a backlog tied to renewal extensions granted in the midst of the pandemic.

Her office has argued the appointment-only system actually allows branches to serve 10% more people each month and has pointed out that next-day appointments are released each day. The Secretary of State’s Office has also moved a number of services online or to self-serve kiosks, or made transactions possible by mail.

To get a next-day appointment, go to the online booking page at 8 a.m. or noon. If you need help booking an appointment, call 888-SOS-Mich.

Benson also told lawmakers that even though there have been anecdotal complaints, there has also been a lot of praise and that the average rating of offices has jumped from about two stars to about four.

Benson is a Democrat. The Oversight Committee is led by Republicans.

