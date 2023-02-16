EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University Athletics will resume this weekend after going on pause after the mass shooting on campus.

In total, three students were killed and five more were injured, all of which were in critical condition until Thursday morning when one student was upgraded to stable.

Multiple sporting events have been cancelled since the shooting.

The university said it made the decision to start playing again after discussions with mental health professionals and speaking with the student-athletes and staff.

“The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller. “In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery. Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation.

The Michigan State men’s basketball team is scheduled to play the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The game will tip-off at 8 p.m. at the Crisler Center.

Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team will host Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. as originally scheduled.

The MSU Hockey team has already traveled to Madison for a series with the Wisconsin Badgers.

The softball, baseball and women’s golf teams will travel on Thursday for their weekend roads contests.

On Friday, the wrestling team and members of the men’s and women’s track and field teams will travel and members of the men’s and women’s track and field squads are also scheduled to compete Saturday at Notre Dame.