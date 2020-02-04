Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announces retirement

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, who has led the football program for more than a decade, is stepping down.

Dantonio made the announcement Tuesday in a tweet.

“I feel that it is now time for change as we enter into a new decade of Michigan State Football,” he wrote in an open letter to fellow Spartans.

He said he would remain part of the program by participating in special projects.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve as the head football coach at Michigan State University,” he concluded. “I will forever be a Spartan.”