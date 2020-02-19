Michigan State investigating allegations of NCAA violations

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State is reportedly investigating allegations of NCAA violations made by a former football staffer in a lawsuit.

Curtis Blackwell, a former Michigan State football employee, filed a lawsuit claiming his employment agreement was violated when he was disciplined while the school addressed sexual assault allegations against players in 2017.

A recent filing in that case from Blackwell’s lawyer suggested that deposition testimony by then-coach Mark Dantonio may have revealed NCAA violations.

Dantonio announced his retirement earlier this month.

Athletic director Bill Beekman said then that it was his understanding that the allegations were false. But an athletic department spokesman told The Detroit News on Tuesday that the school is looking into them.

