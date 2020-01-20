Michigan state park fees will rise $1 starting in March

News
Posted: / Updated:
Michigan -9208145166411610290

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Annual fees that allow unlimited access to Michigan’s state parks are rising by $1.

Starting March 1, it will cost $12 for the Recreation Passport when it’s bought with one’s license plate registration renewal. It’s the first fee increase in seven years. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources attributes the fee change to a provision in the law that ensures the funding source keeps pace with inflation.

The fee will be $17 when a passport is purchased at state parks, DNR customer service centers or at a secretary of state branch outside the vehicle registration renewal process.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

UPSET

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPSET"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/18/2020"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2020"

Precious Metals 1-172020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-172020"

Signs of Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Dyslexia"

Stocks 1-17-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-17-2020"