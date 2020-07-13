Michigan State Police asking public for information in regard to Daggett break-in

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police Gladstone Post is asking the public for any information they may have in regard to a break-in investigation.

Troopers were dispatched to the Schuster Storage Units in Daggett for several units that were broken into.

The break-ins are believed to have occurred between July 7 – July 10.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the public is asked to call the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post at (906) 428-4411 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.