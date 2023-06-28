ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Today the Michigan State Police department held their second annual Defensive Driving Course in Escanaba at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. Participants would practice how to handle unsafe driving conditions in a controlled environment.

“We are holding the second annual Upper Peninsula Teenage Defensive Driving Program.” Said Patrick Janisse, Michigan State Police Sergeant. “Where we are extending our services through the Michigan State Police for teen drivers to have the go in our state police patrol vehicle cars and learn exercises. Things like that to keep them safe out on the road in a static environment. We’re here at the upper peninsula fairgrounds. We partnered with Midwest Truck Driving School, and the city of Escanaba actually donates our water that we use here on the skidpad as well. Without their support, the program wouldn’t be possible.”

This program is offered to drivers with a level two license. Typically younger drivers around the ages of 16 to 18 years old.

“We have five different exercises that we have the participants drive through. Broken into four hour blocks of instruction where they get to drive our patrol vehicles. We start them off easy with serpentine. We then build upon that exercise where we do control braking, evasive, maneuvering, precision maneuvering and skate control. We start off basic, work them, so that way they get their confidence level up. By the end of it, where they might be struggling, they’re actually adapting and overcoming, and that’s the best thing to be a part of.”

I spoke with a parent of one of the participants on why they signed up for this course and why they thought it would be a good idea.

“I signed my daughter Ava up for this class.” Said Netti Macario, a parent of a participant. “She is 16 years old and just started driving in April. I always knew that the Michigan State Police did this class down in Lansing, and I learned in the past couple of years they brought it to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, which is where my husband and I are from. We don’t really want to drive to Lansing, but I’m going to take her up to the U.P. and do this. We were pretty excited when she was able to actually get into the class.”

Patrick Janisse later said, “I’ve had several different parents contact me throughout the winter that when their teen driver actually was out and about during inclement weather, snowy, icy roads and things like that, they they contacted me and said that they saw a real and observable change, not only in their driving ability but their confidence as well. That’s our goal. That’s our objective is to develop, build a foundation for safer drivers for the future.”