Michigan State Police investigate death of woman found in West Branch Township

WEST BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – At approximately 3:00 pm on Friday, June 26, troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post were dispatched to 215 Ventura, located in West Branch Township, Marquette County.

Troopers responded to the scene and discovered a deceased 41 year old female.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab, detectives, and evidence technicians assisted in the initial investigation. The cause of death has not been determined at this time. There are no suspects at large in this incident. This incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided following a thorough inquiry of circumstances surrounding this incident.

The victim’s name will be withheld until law enforcement consultation with next of kin is concluded.