MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Hush Lounge and related businesses are being investigated by Michigan State Police in regards to allegedly being an unlicensed marijuana dispensary.

Two search warrants were executed on Nov. 20. Cash, records, narcotics, and guns were seized.

The State of Michigan requires all marijuana dispensaries to be licensed.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.