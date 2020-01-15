Michigan sues 3M, DuPont over ‘forever’ chemicals in water

News
Posted: / Updated:

Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, second left, announces a lawsuit against 17 PFAS manufacturers at the Attorney General’s office, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan on Tuesday sued 3M, DuPont and other companies for financial damages from contamination caused by potentially harmful “forever” chemicals that are turning up in drinking water across a state known for industrial manufacturing. (Joel Bissell/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan is suing 3M, DuPont and other companies for financial damages from contamination caused by potentially harmful “forever” chemicals that are turning up in drinking water across the state.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in state court alleges that 17 defendants deliberately concealed the dangers of a class of substances known collectively as PFAS. 3M made the chemicals starting in the 1950s and stopped in 2002. They were used in Scotchgard, fire retardants, nonstick cookware and other products.

