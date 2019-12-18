Michigan sues opioid distributors under drug dealer law

LANSING, Mich. (AP)- Michigan is suing four companies over the deadly painkiller epidemic.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel says Michigan is the first state to sue major opioid distributors under a drug dealer liability law. The suit filed Tuesday names AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Walgreens. They have been sued in other states, too.

Michigan is the 49th state to file legal action against the opioid industry. Only Nebraska hasn’t. Nessel says the opioid crisis has led the state to bear high financial costs.

The companies have contended they functioned as a delivery service and kept authorities apprised of the quantities being shipped.