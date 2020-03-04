Michigan Supreme Court hears case over Flint water liability

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - Casey Madigan is a physical therapist at Active Physical Therapy in Marquette. One of the therapies he can utilize with his patients is Aquatic Therapy.

"It's warm," said Madigan. "We keep it at 94 degrees which is a good therapeutic temperature. Buoyancy, that buoyancy kind of helps reduce the effect of gravity on some of our patients and then also the hydro-static pressure of the water helps with anybody who may have edema or swelling and it can help manage that."