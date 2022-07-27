HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University (MTU) announced Wednesday a new 47-foot catamaran boat to its fleet of research vessels at Great Lakes Research Center (GLRC). The boat was donated to the university by Gary Hagstrom, a retired engineer and 1972 graduate of MTU.

The vessel will be renamed ‘Lupine’ and will enhance research capabilities for students and researchers on the Great Lakes, according to MTU. The Lupine is a fiberglass-hulled vessel with an 18-foot beam and twin diesel engines. Its ability to house crew overnight, overall available workspace, and handling characteristics are far superior to current GLRC assets, according to the university.

“As a donor to Michigan Tech, I have appreciated how important philanthropy is to the University,” Hagstrom said. “I am pleased that Michigan Tech and the Great Lakes Research Center can use the vessel for continued research and community outreach on the Great Lakes. Giving to Michigan Tech provides the University with resources to create exceptional student experiences.”

MTU included the following photos of the vessel in a release:

The Lupine’s extended range and ability to accommodate multi-day research trips will open up many opportunities for additional research on the Great Lakes.

Possible near-future projects for the Lupine include small buoy deployments in the Marquette, Munising, Isle Royale and Duluth areas and use as a monitoring platform for autonomous vehicles, especially during long-duration missions.

“The GLRC is so very grateful for Mr. Hagstrom’s generosity, and we very much appreciate that he thought of us in donating the Lupine. Because of its catamaran style and modern diesel engines, it is especially fuel-efficient for its size, which is consistent with our objectives,” said Tim Havens, Director of GLRC. “This vessel will significantly buoy our mission to be a leader in aquatic sciences and engineering, and we look forward to welcoming researchers and students on board very soon.”

The Lupine was sailed from Ashland, Wisconsin, to Houghton on Saturday, and will be put into service for MTU within the month.