HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Tech freshman guard Dan Gherezgher has been named All-GLIAC Second Team, announced by the conference office Friday.

In his first season with the Huskies, the Brookfield, Wisconsin native is averaging 11.5 points per game with 28 games played and 20 starts. He ranks 24th in the conference in scoring and is fourth among GLIAC freshmen.

Gherezgher is shooting 40.9 percent overall, including 28.8 percent from behind the arc. He has accumulated three games of 20 or more points, with a season-high 27-points against McKendree in the GLIAC Crossover Tournament on November 13.

Gherezgher is a 77.6 percent free throw shooter with 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. In the GLIAC quarterfinals at Parkside, he shot 6-for-10 for 13 points in 25 minutes for the Huskies.

Last season, the conference selected seniors Owen White and Trent Bell for All-GLIAC First Team honors. Michigan Tech men’s basketball plays in the GLIAC semifinals Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against No. 5 seed Grand Valley State in Big Rapids, Michigan.