MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Tech Huskies dominated the Northern Michigan University Wildcats in the annual battle for the Miner’s Cup.
Michigan Tech routs Northern Michigan to win 13th straight Miner’s Cup
by: Tor Thorne
Posted:
Updated:
Follow Us
2022-07-22-00-57-58
October 22 2023 04:22 am
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
2022-07-22-00-57-58
October 22 2023 04:22 am
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>