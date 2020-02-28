Michigan Technological University adds travel restrictions to South Korea due to coronavirus

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University has issued travel restrictions to South Korea due to the coronavirus.

This travel restriction applies to all Michigan Tech students, faculty and staff until further notice. Michigan Tech says any requests made to travel there will not be approved by the university.

“Michigan Tech places restrictions on travel to any countries the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as a warning level three,” said Mark Wilcox, MTU Spokesperson. “That indicates a recommendation that all travelers avoid all non essential travel.”

The same restriction has been in place for China for almost a month and is still in effect.