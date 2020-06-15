Michigan Technological University to resume campus visits June 22

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – After months of planning, Michigan Technological University is welcoming back prospective students and their families for campus tours beginning Monday, June 22.

However, with COVID-19, tours will be a bit different this summer:

Total visit group size will be limited in both the morning and afternoon to 25 people, with tour groups at 1-2 families per guide

Visitors and tour guides will be required to wear face coverings at all times when indoors and when maintaining a minimum distance of six feet is not possible outdoors

Student tour guides will follow a modified tour route that will avoid tight spaces, elevators, etc.

All visitors are being asked to monitor their symptoms consistent with CDC guidelines; all guests will be required to complete a symptom monitoring form prior to arriving on campus

“Everyone’s super excited to get back and get students back on campus and see those faces even if it’s a little different with face coverings,” said Kyle Rubin, director of MTU’s admissions/recruitment. “You know, we live for that. It’s our daily life. Eight to ten hours a day we’re thinking about how we can get more students to Michigan Tech and to actually see them on campus again after several months of that restriction, it’s going to be pretty exciting next week.”

