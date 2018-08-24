Michigan Tech’s move-in Saturday

Follow @WJMN_Local3

About 1,300 first-year students are expected to arrive on the campus of Michigan Technological University Saturday for Move-in Weekend, the unofficial start of the 2018-19 academic year.

Check in runs until 6 p.m.

Once they check in, the new students will move into their residence halls. More than 200 faculty, staff and student volunteers will be on hand to unload vehicles, carry belongings into residence halls, answer questions and even help to dispose of cardboard boxes.

In addition to new students and their families, there will be several Michigan Tech officials helping with the move in. The majority of the students are expected to arrive between 9 a.m. and noon, but there will be check-in activity throughout the day.

Saturday’s highlights feature family campus tours from 4 to 5:30 p.m.starting from Walker Lawn, led by this year’s Orientation Team Leaders (OTL). There will be a Parent and Family Orientation Welcome and Opening Session at 6 p.m. in the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts.

The official welcome of first-year students, with addresses by University officials, takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday in the SDC, followed by the official first-year class photo at Sherman Field.

Following the photo, students will have the chance to say goodbye to their family at the University Welcome Social from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the SDC Multipurpose room.

Orientation Week begins Monday with activities throughout campus. One of the highlights takes place Tuesday with a pair of addresses by author Jon Ronson. His captivating and brilliant exploration of the force of shame in, “So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed,” was read by the first-year students.

For the third consecutive year, “A Taste of Tech Traditions,” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 28), on Walker Lawn. The new students will get a little taste of some of our time-honored traditions including broomball, cardboard boats and the Yooper Sprint.

The remainder of the week will consist of first-year students getting to know their academic department, learning about campus resources, and learning about the opportunities for involvement with campus organizations.