Michigan to educate drivers about big insurance changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s top insurance regulator says the state is committed to educating drivers about a new law that will let motorists save money by foregoing unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries.

The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services has created a consumer hotline and email address to respond to questions and complaints. There also is a website with information about the changes that take effect in July. Department director Anita Fox detailed the resources, including forms drivers will fill out when they buy a policy, on Tuesday.

The law is the most significant rewrite of Michigan’s no-fault insurance in decades.

