Michigan to host forums on state behavioral health system

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – The state of Michigan is holding public forums on ways to strengthen its Medicaid-funded behavioral health and developmental disabilities system.

Forums start Wednesday in Detroit, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Others are scheduled Thursday in Grand Rapids, Jan. 22 in Marquette and Jan. 30 in Saginaw. A virtual forum is planned for Feb. 6.

The department will provide an overview of its proposal and answer questions. Information gathered during the forums will help the state design a system that best meets the needs of residents who rely on the services.

