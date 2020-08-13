Michigan to mail cards telling millions they can vote from home

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will mail postcards telling 4.4 million registered voters they can vote from home in November’s presidential election, and it will spend $2 million to reimburse local governments that provide pre-paid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the moves are needed to ensure safety.

She pointed Thursday to the record number of absentee ballots cast in last week’s primary. The notifications will be sent to people who aren’t already on a permanent list to get an absentee ballot or who didn’t request one as part of Benson’s mass mailing of applications in the spring.