Michigan to retrieve $8M in duplicate unemployment payments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan announced it overpaid $8.2 million in duplicate unemployment payments to about 3,000 residents and is going to attempt to collect the money.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency issued duplicate payments to “a small percentage of claimants” as it worked to expedite payments to the millions of workers that were laid off during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency said the overpayment was discovered on May 11 during its internal review. Agency officials caught the error within a day. The UIA will reach out directly to those who received duplicate payments about repayment.