Michigan townships, company reach deal over contamination

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two western Michigan townships have reached a tentative settlement with a footwear company in a federal lawsuit over contaminated water.

The tentative deal announced Tuesday between Plainfield and Algoma townships and Wolverine World Wide calls for the company to pay $69.5 million toward extending a municipal water system to about 1,000 homes.

Those homes with private wells north of Grand Rapids _ near where Wolverine dumped hazardous waste decades ago _ have been affected by the contamination.

The chemicals known collectively as PFAS were long used in scores of industrial applications, don’t break down easily and can migrate from soil to groundwater.

Some studies have suggested the chemicals can be harmful to human health.