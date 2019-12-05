Michigan victims wrongly accused of fraud win again in court

MICH. (AP)-Residents who were falsely accused of defrauding Michigan’s unemployment benefits system have won another legal victory. The state appeals court ruled Thursday that their lawsuit seeking damages from the state should proceed.

The 3-0 decision came after the Michigan Supreme Court in April decided in favor of the plaintiffs on a separate issue.

Between 2013 and 2015, a disastrous automated computer system at Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency wrongly accused thousands of people of collecting excessive benefits based on discrepancies in reported earnings, hours worked and other information.

