Michigan virus cases top 9,300; new ventilators put to work

News
Posted: / Updated:

Incoming medical equipment is stored on the floor of the TCF Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Detroit which was built to accommodate an overflow of patients with the coronavirus. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began construction at the TCF Center on Tuesday to create a quarantined hospital setting with 1,000 beds as the pandemic spreads rapidly in the city. The Corps will adapt more than 250,000 square feet of the center on two separate floors for the additional hospital beds and medical personnel stations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — The number of Michigan residents infected with the coronavirus is moving closer to 10,000, one of the highest totals in the U.S. Michigan cases increased by 1,719 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 9,334. Coronavirus-related deaths rose by 78, for a total of 337. The state says hundreds of ventilators from the federal government will be quickly put into service, especially in hard-hit Detroit-area hospitals. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan dismissed claims that Detroit’s large share of cases was influenced by poverty. He says many prosperous areas are struggling with the virus, too. Meanwhile, Flint’s mayor ordered a 9 p.m. curfew for 30 days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/2/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020"

Precious Metals 4-1-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 4-1-2020"

Stocks 4-1-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 4-1-2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 4/1/2020"

Masks for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks for Hope"