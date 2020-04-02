Michigan virus cases top 9,300; new ventilators put to work

DETROIT (AP) — The number of Michigan residents infected with the coronavirus is moving closer to 10,000, one of the highest totals in the U.S. Michigan cases increased by 1,719 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 9,334. Coronavirus-related deaths rose by 78, for a total of 337. The state says hundreds of ventilators from the federal government will be quickly put into service, especially in hard-hit Detroit-area hospitals. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan dismissed claims that Detroit’s large share of cases was influenced by poverty. He says many prosperous areas are struggling with the virus, too. Meanwhile, Flint’s mayor ordered a 9 p.m. curfew for 30 days.