GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan voters have approved a ballot proposal that will reform term limits in the state Legislature.

Proposal 1 is projected to pass, the Associated Press says.

Under current law, people may serve six years in the Michigan House of Representatives and eight in the state Senate. The proposal changes that to a total of 12 years in either or both chambers.

“Today, Michiganders stood up and demanded financial transparency and stronger term limits. Thank you to the unions, businesses, associations and organizations that represent millions of Michiganders who encouraged everyone to vote ‘Yes.’ Proposal 1’s passage is a victory for every single Michigander,” Rich Studley and Mark Gaffney, co-chairs for Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, said in a statement Tuesday night. “This was a truly bipartisan effort as Republicans, Democrats and Independents came together and voted to make Michigan more transparent while strengthening term limits by reducing them from 14 years to 12 years. Our next step is ensuring that the legislature follows the letter and spirit of the amendments.”

Proposal 1 also requires members of the state Legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state and the attorney general to file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023.