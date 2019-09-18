Michigan warns about mosquito-borne virus after 3 deaths

News
Posted: / Updated:

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Public health officials are urging people to guard against mosquito bites after more cases of a rare mosquito-borne virus, including two additional deaths in southwestern Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an update Tuesday on eastern equine encephalitis, saying there were deaths in Cass and Van Buren counties. Those follow an earlier death in Kalamazoo County.

There also have been human cases in Barry and Berrien counties, and animal cases in St. Joseph, Genesee and Lapeer counties.

The department is encouraging officials in affected Michigan counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly activities that involve children, until there’s a hard frost. Those include sports.

Officials recently said the virus was detected in insects and animals in northern Indiana.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

NMU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Homecoming"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/18/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/18/2019"

HS Volleyball Highlights: Manistique tops Gwinn after falling behind early

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball Highlights: Manistique tops Gwinn after falling behind early"

Keeping kids safe from baby walkers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keeping kids safe from baby walkers"

U.P. Honor Flight Banquet

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. Honor Flight Banquet"

Precious Metals 9-17-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 9-17-2019"