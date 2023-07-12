GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police sent a water rescue team to Vermont in the face of severe flooding, MSP announced.

In Vermont, flash floods had been threatening mountain towns since Sunday, according to a Tuesday release from MSP. Some Vermont residents found themselves trapped as floodwaters reached the roofs of their homes.

The Michigan Task Force 1 team, which was deployed to the New England state Monday afternoon, rescued seven men and women and one dog Tuesday night in the area of Jeffersonville, according to the team’s program manager, Dave McIntyre.

McIntyre told News 8 that the eight-person team arrived with four boats and three pickup trucks Monday evening. The team was initially deployed to Vermont’s capital to assist fire departments and emergency crews in the area.

“The Winooski River is held back by a dam, and it was threatened with a potential failure,” McIntyre said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the team is on standby for the next rescue call in the area of Cambridge.

The MSP team joined other out-of-state responders from New York, Connecticut and North Carolina to rescue trapped Vermont residents, according to the release.

“Urban search-and-rescue task forces are capable of going into these catastrophic events and have capabilities far beyond what any one fire department or region could have,” McIntyre said.

MSP said the team planned to return to Michigan July 19.