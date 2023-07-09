HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan woman set a world record last month when she completed hiking the second-highest peak on each continent.

Jenn Drummond, a Holland native, finished the Seven Second Summits challenge on June 1 when she hiked Mount Logan in Canada’s Yukon, near the border with Alaska.

“I took the deepest breath I possibly could in and in that moment, everything stood still,” Drummond said. “Like time, distance, space — and just I was in awe of how magic life truly is.”

Drummond, a mother of seven, told News 8 she never thought she would compete on such a grand scale. But when her car flipped three times on the highway in 2018 and she walked away, she gained a new lease on life.

Jenn Drummond’s car after a 2018 crash. (Courtesy)

“It woke me up to the fact that we do not get to choose when we leave this world, but we sure get to choose how we live it,” she said.

She said immediately following the crash, she closed her eyes and tuned in to her body.

“So I closed my eyes and I could wiggle my fingers and toes and I go, ‘I can feel my fingers and toes; I’m OK,’” she said. “And I still use that to this day.”

Drummond has trained whenever and wherever possible. She said that while most of her fellow climbers can dedicate upwards of eight hours to training each day, she had to fit her practices in between her kids’ schoolwork and soccer games.

“I had a tent that I slept in that I put on top of my bed that mimicked the lack of oxygen in the environments, so that allowed my body to acclimate quite a bit at home before going to the mountains,” she said.

Jenn Drummond scales a mountain. (Courtesy) Jenn Drummond scales a K2. (Courtesy) Jenn Drummond holds up a photo of her family while scaling K2. (Courtesy)

Many of the summits Drummond completed included straight hikes, rock climbing or scaling faces. She said her first attempts at Mount Logan and K2 (between Pakistan and China) ended before they hit the peak due to poor weather conditions and other difficult challenges.

“(K2 is) a very avalanche-prone mountain based on its steepness and a teammate on our team died in an avalanche,” Drummond said.

While the tragedy was not lost on Drummond and her team, it also reminded her of her own brush with death. She persevered and completed both of the final two peaks, K2 and Mount Logan, upon her second attempt.

“Anytime I’m feeling overwhelmed on the mountains or anywhere, I close down my brain and I just connect to my body and I wiggle my fingers and toes,” she said. “And I know I’m OK.”