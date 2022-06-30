LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Legislature is about to pass the largest state budget ever.

Lawmakers spent Thursday getting more details on the plan. While some of it was still being refined, the ”big stuff,” as one source said, has been agreed upon for days. The appropriations chairs and legislative leadership are anxious to get a final vote and get the budget to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

According to House Republicans, the budget will include about $75.5 billion in spending in total, including:

$6 billion for roads and infrastructure

$2.6 billion in pensions reduction

An increase in per-pupil funding to a record $9,150

$693 million for school safety and infrastructure

A major investment in special education resources of $1.92 billion

The deal, apparently been negotiated with the governor, will mark the first time the budget will be done by the July 1 deadline established by statute after a disastrous 2019 budget process.

“The Lord works in mysterious ways. Thank God he had me go to the Marine Corps — I think it prepared me for the challenges of (preparing the budget),” state Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said. “Really this term, you go from January of 2021 when I became appropriations chair, it’s been one continuous budget negotiation the whole time. If you look at the end of March. we passed a $4.7 billion infrastructure supplemental. That was going on at the same time we were building the House budgets. So it’s been a long process and I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished, where we are today.”

Even with a massive spending package, the state is also holding back some $7 billion. Some of that money may be used to help prop up the state in a future economic downturn that some fear could be coming. Some be used as some sort of tax break for residents. All of that will be decided after the current budget process is done.