Michigan’s historic preservation five-year plan

ESCANABA — The Historic Preservation Office held five regional workshops across the state over the past few months.

It was a way to give residents a chance to share their vision for historic preservation and to learn what needs must be met to be eligible.

Martha MacFarlane-Faes, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer said, “There are criteria, which have to be met, which is generally something has to be fifty years of age or older and it also has to meet the criteria for the national registry of historical places, which is the nation’s list of resources that are worthy of preservation and so those criteria generally run from an association with an important period or event in history or an association with an important person or maybe they’re important architecturally or that they have important information for archeology.”

Participants helped determine goals and objectives, set the direction for historic preservation activities, and to identify the threats and opportunities facing Michigan’s historic resources.

Martha MacFarlane-Faes, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer: “Well, threats range from just neglecting properties, not being able to have the financial wherewithal to invest in them and to support them. I mean, they do need maintenance, they need care, so that includes above ground architectural properties as well as archeology resources that are threatened every day through development and also neglect.”

Michigan’s next five-year statewide historic preservation plan will extend from 2020 through 2025.

For more information on Michigan’s Historical Preservation, click here.