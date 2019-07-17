Michigan’s jobless rate unchanged in June

Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2 percent in June.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget says total employment inched up by 2,000 while unemployment rose by 3,000 over the month. The state’s workforce edged up slightly in June.

Michigan’s jobless rate was half a percentage point above the national rate of 3.7 percent.

Over the year, Michigan’s jobless rate edged up by two-tenths of a percentage point. The national jobless rate declined by three-tenths of a percentage point since June 2018.

“Michigan’s jobless rate has remained in the narrow range of 4.0 to 4.2 percent since October 2018,” said Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, “Over the month, payroll jobs showed an increase of 5,000, reflecting small gains in many industries.”

Monthly Labor Force Trends & Highlights

Michigan’s June total employment level of 4,748,000 was the highest level recorded in the state since October of 2005.

Michigan’s number of unemployed residents rose for the fourth consecutive month in June. The statewide total unemployment level grew by 6.9 percent since the beginning of 2019.

Since June 2018, Michigan employment moved up by 46,000 or 1.0 percent, similar to the national rate of growth. The number of Michigan unemployed rose by 12,000, or 6.1 percent, while unemployment declined nationally.

From June 2018 to June 2019, Michigan’s workforce expanded by 57,000, or 1.2 percent, more than double the pace of the U.S. (+0.5 percent).

Industry Employment Trends and Highlights

After two consecutive months of small employment declines, Michigan payroll jobs increased in June to reach the highest level so far in 2019.

In June, Michigan’s manufacturing sector advanced in employment after three months of job reductions. The industry added 2,000 jobs in June, due to recalls of auto workers on temporary layoff.

On a numerical basis, Michigan’s leisure and hospitality sector added the largest number of jobs over the past year, resulting in a record high job total of 444,000.

Despite advancing in jobs over the month, Michigan’s education and health services sector exhibited the largest over-the-year numeric job decline, down by 6,000 since June 2018.

Jobs over the year moved up in Michigan by 19,000 or 0.4 percent. This was well below the national over-the-year job gain of 1.5 percent.

Manufacturing average weekly earnings advanced both over the month and over the year in June.

For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release.