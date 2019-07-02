Michigan’s Safe Delivery of a Newborn Law

MARQUETTE COUNTY — On June 6th around 10 p.m., a family in Cumming, Georgia, about 40 miles from Downtown Atlanta, heard the sound of a crying baby coming from a wooded area nearby.

They called the authorities and when they arrived, they found something they hoped they wouldn’t have.

The following footage can be difficult to watch, please be advised.

This newborn baby was found tied up in a plastic garbage bag, crying and covered in blood with her umbilical cord still attached.

The baby’s dramatic rescue, captured on a police body camera, went viral.

Across the nation and the world, Baby India, a name given to her by the first responders who found her, received love from those who know, she did not deserve what happened to her.

So what is the proper approach to abandoning a newborn say in the state of Michigan?

Sheriff Greg Zyburt, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said, “Back in January of 2001, so it’s been around for 18 years in Michigan. It’s called the Michigan Safe Delivery Law and it basically allows for a person to drop off a newborn baby, can’t be any more than three days old, to a police station, fire station, or a hospital to uniform personnel.”

Some states have baby boxes available at those emergency agencies, but Michigan’s law states the delivery of a newborn must be done in person.

“The three day, it can basically bring em in, there are no questions asked. Of course, they try and find out the prenatal, how the baby was cared for, and maybe some genetics and that type of information, but if they don’t want to give information, then they don’t have too,” said Sheriff Zyburt.

Baby India is doing well in foster care and the Georgia State Police are still looking to identify her mother, but if you have any questions regarding the Safe Delivery Law in the State of Michigan, click here.