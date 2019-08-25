Michigan’s safest cities announced

The website Safewise is out with its 20 safest Cities in Michigan list, and three Upper Peninsula communities are ranked amongst the state’s safest towns.

According to the Radio Results Network, the Detroit suburb of Grosse Isle Township was ranked the safest city in Michigan. Houghton, with a violent crime rate of 0.12 percent per 1,000 was ranked the third-safest city in the state.

Chippewa County’s Kinross Township, home to a state prison, was ranked fourth. Iron Mountain, with a violent crime rate of 0.27 per 1-thousand, and a property crime rate of 0.54, was ranked seventh safest in Michigan.

Other U.P. communities were ranked much farther down the list.

Out of 211 communities ranked, Marquette was 98th, Ishpeming was 101st, Escanaba was 127th, Chocolay Township 128th, and Forsyth Township was the lowest-ranked U.P. community at 163rd.

How did they come up with the rankings? Read the methodology and see the entire list here.