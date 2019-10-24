Michigan’s state Christmas tree harvested in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – 61 feet of blue spruce are headed from the Upper Peninsula on Thursday before taking up residence for the holiday season in Lansing on Saturday.

The tree comes from the Wolfenberg family in Iron Mountain. Jordan and Sarah Wolfenberg and their family along with school children and other community members will mark the moment with a ceremony on Thursday morning before the Michigan Association of Timberman and Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association cut down the tree and take it the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.