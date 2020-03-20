Michigan’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases now 549

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan recorded more than 200 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 549.

The daily numbers, released Friday afternoon, showed that the highest numbers continue to be in southeast Michigan. Wayne County (including the city of Detroit), has counted 216 of the cases, Oakland County has 184 and Macomb County 86.

Five of the new cases were in Kent County, making the total number 12. Smaller numbers were recorded in mid-Michigan and the Upper Peninsula still has no confirmed cases.

A total of three patients in the state have died, all in metro Detroit. Two had underlying health conditions and one was over the age of 80.

Across the state, 2,449 tests have been run: 1,557 at the state health department’s lab, 774 at hospitals and 148 at commercial labs.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, made it clear at an afternoon press briefing that the state simply does not have enough access to test kits to get a clear understanding of the scope of the problem statewide. Kent County health officials also made that point Friday.

Barry County on Friday announced it had been informed of its first positive test, involving a 45-year-old man with no travel history. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said it would be in touch with anyone the man had been in contact with and urged anyone with symptoms to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The Barry County case is not yet included in the state’s official numbers; it will be once Friday cases are added to the tally.

HOW MICHIGAN IS RESPONDING

Whitmer told a radio station Friday morning that a statewide shelter-in-place order, like the ones in effect in California, Illinois and New York, was not imminent here. At the afternoon briefing, she noted that her decision could change based on updating conditions.

“We are constantly monitoring because the information’s changing so rapidly,” Whitmer said. “If we are in a position where we think that’s an appropriate next move, I will personally communicate that to the public. We are not there.”

Also Friday, she signed an executive order putting restrictions on nonessential medical and dental procedures effective 5 p.m. Saturday. Under the order, hospitals, free-standing surgical outpatient facilities and dental offices must postpone those nonessential procedures until the statewide state of emergency for coronavirus is lifted.

“My number one priority remains to flatten the curve and protect the most people we can from the spread of coronavirus,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Our health care workers are on the front lines every day protecting Michiganders during these extraordinary and difficult times. By postponing all non-essential medical and dental procedures, we expect to reduce the strain on the health care system and protect people.”

It’s the latest in a series of wide-ranging social distancing initiatives Whitmer has mandated, including a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and the closure of bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms. Health officials say you shouldn’t shake hands or stand too close to others in public. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Another new executive order temporarily suspends rental evictions through April 17.

Whitmer has also asked the federal government for cash to utilize the National Guard to help distribute food and supplies amid the crisis. She stressed she would not be implementing “martial law” and called that a rumor.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Everyone should also follow common-sense health practices, primarily washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. And, of course, you should stay home when you’re sick.