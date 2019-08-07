Mid Peninsula Schools receives just enough votes

ROCK — The Mid Peninsula School District sinking fund millage passed.

This millage will help with repairing school buildings, improving school security, and upgrading technology.

Eric VanDamme, Superintendent, Mid Peninsula School said, “I just think it’s important that there’s been a tremendous amount of response from community members, just trying to spread that word and make that investment into our schools and our future generations is so important.”

If you ever wanted to know if your vote mattered, it did in this election.

The yes votes won by just two votes. 159-157.