VIDEO: Midwest governors release joint vaccine video

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– IF you haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, the governors of the Midwest have a message for you. Get the shot.

On Friday afternoon Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the governors from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Minnesota in a joint video calling for those who haven’t gotten a vaccine, to learn more and get the shot.

Those looking for information about vaccines can do so by clicking here.

“We’ve made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, thanks to everyone who has stepped up and gotten vaccinated,” said Governor Whitmer. “Because of you, we are able to take steps towards a return to normalcy and enjoying the summer we have all been craving. That said, there is still more work to do. If you have not yet been vaccinated, please talk to a trusted health care provider about how the vaccine can keep you, your loved ones, your community, and the most vulnerable among us safe. Vaccinated Michiganders now also have a chance to win more than $5 million in cash prizes and college scholarships through the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.”

On Thursday Michigan announced the “MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes” giving those who have gotten or will get vaccinated a chance to win millions of dollars in prizes. You can sign up for the sweepstakes by visiting www.MIShotToWin.com.

On Friday Whitmer announced nearly half a million people had signed up for the sweepstakes.

As of Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said 61.8% of Michigan residents aged 16 and up have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The goal of the lottery is to get Michigan 70% vaccinated.