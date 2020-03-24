Mill Creek Assisted Living residents write messages to their loved ones

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Mill Creek Senior Living Community is currently not allowing visitors into the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although its doors are closed to family members, the staff is helping residents send messages to their loved ones.

With simple words of love and encouragement written on a dry-erase board, it helps ease some anxiety among the families knowing their loved ones are okay and being taken care of.

“It’s hard, we’ve got family members who want to see their loved ones and have residents who are used to seeing their family on a daily basis. So it’s a struggle,” said Brenda Alexander, assistant administrator at Mill Creek Senior Living Community.

Alexander said many of the residents are concerned and confused as to why they have to remain isolated. Some are used to leaving the facility and enjoying everyday activities.

“We’ve had some folks who had regular dates out in the community, either a hair appointment or a restaurant visit every week with their family,” said Alexander. “They haven’t been able to do that. So they’re really missing that, and a lot of them don’t understand what’s happening and why.”

Along with writing messages, residents are staying connected with Skype and Facetime calls, and window visits.

View this post on Instagram

Visiting hours ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Mill Creek Senior Living (@millcreeksenior) on

Assisted Living Activities Coordinator, Beth O’Connor, travels around to all the residents with what she calls her “Sunshine Cart”.

“She’s wonderful. Knowing that we can’t have large group activities, she’s been doing small activities just with a handful of folks. And then going one-by-one with a cart, she calls it her ‘Sunshine Cart’ going to each and every apartment trying to do one-on-one visits with all of them,” said Alexander.

Although these times aren’t exactly convenient or easy, a little bit of sunshine still shines at Mill Creek Senior Living Community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Iron Mountain Deer Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iron Mountain Deer Video"

Portage Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Portage Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020"

A.I. predicts life expectancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "A.I. predicts life expectancy"

Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw"