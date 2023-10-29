MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – Residents of the Mill Creek Senior Community were out in full force to greet area kits for trick or treating this afternoon. In its 10th year, Mill Creek activities director Beth O’Connor says this annual event means so much to the residents, as well as the kids.

“This is our 10th annual trick-or-treat event. It’s open to the general public. A lot of our employees bring their families and our resident family members of course come in to visit their loved ones. It’s really important for our residents to be part of the community and you know, be part of all these Halloween festivities you know, and see the little kids to see the kids I mean, I’m bringing so much joy.”

“My mother doesn’t have too many things to look forward to oftentimes we try to get here once a week and she loves seeing all the kids and everybody walking around and happy.”

“It makes me feel good to visit the old people because I like to sit to meet them.”

“I like it because I can see what today’s attire for trick or treating is and their various costumes.”

“Have you been looking forward to this?”

“Oh my goodness, yes, it makes your day.”