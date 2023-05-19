UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Across the state, sixteen dams will receive grand funding from the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program (DRRGP) authorized by the Michigan Legislature last year. Three of the dams are in the Upper Peninsula. Two are in Marquette County and one is in Alger County.

Of the $15.3 million in funding split between the sixteen dams, projects in the Upper Peninsula will total $3,544,221.

The program is meant to provide private owners with resources for proper management of existing dams and reduce the overall risk of dam failure.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) Dam Safety Unit announced the following grant awards for the fiscal year/grant funding cycle: