The restroom facilities at a popular Negaunee park are closed to the public due to vandalism.

For the second time this month, the restrooms at Miner’s Park in Negaunee have been locked off from the public due to damage caused by vandalism. In this latest incident, the fold-down baby changing tray in the women’s bathroom was ripped from the wall. Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron says he was most concerned about a child’s safety if anyone attempted to use the damaged diaper changing station. Heffron points out that security cameras were in use near the restroom but was malfunctioning at the time when the damage occurred.

“With this incident, I followed up on a commitment I made to the people on the gurney last time as if this was to be vandalized again, that this bathroom will be shut down until further notice, which is where we are now.” Explained Heffron. “We have had some time to replace the equipment and make repairs to the restrooms that we feel are necessary to make them functional again. And we will continue to do this until our folks get the idea that you can’t sit here in Negaunee and vandalize our items. So, we take this extremely seriously and make sure that children are safe, and we have functional equipment within our restroom.”

The Park’s bathroom facilities were also shut down briefly earlier this month after vandals jammed sticks and leaves down the toilet, rendering them inoperable.