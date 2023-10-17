UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — A mining executive is responding to opposition heard last week at a public hearing hosted by the Department of Natural Resources. Talon Metals currently has an application pending with the DNR, seeking mineral rights on thousands of acres in the U.P.

Talon Metals is currently working to establish a nickel mine in Minnesota. That would be the Tamarack Mine, which has potential to produce ore that is nearly 10% nickel, according to the company. Todd Malan, the chief external affairs officer for Talon Metals, said the purity indicating high-grade ore globally is closer to 1% nickel. The Eagle Mine is currently the only nickel mine in North America producing ore containing around 6.5% of the mineral, according to the company.

Status of Talon Metals’ request

The DNR received an application for mineral rights leases from Talon Metals last year. After the public comment period ends on Oct. 25, a decision to issue about 23,000 acres of mineral leases to Talon could come in January 2024. That would be in addition to the 400,000 acres the company already has access to. “That just fills in the picture for our geologists,” said Malan, “and then they go through a process of really scientifically looking at where the most likely places are for that potential high grade nickel.”

courtesy of DNR

Courtesy of EGLE

Courtesy of EGLE

Talon Metals still needs permits or approval from several other government agencies, including Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Department of Environmental Quality, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If results of exploratory drilling are promising enough for Talon to pursue establishing a mine, at least three more sets of studies need to be conducted before Talon would be able to apply for a mining permit.

Response to pushback

Malan responded to points of opposition heard at the public meeting, including Shanai Matteson who said the millions given to Talon Metals by the Federal government appeared like “a sort of sham process, like approval for a project that hadn’t yet passed environmental evaluations.”

Matteson says she lives about 20 miles from Talon’s Tamarack site. Malan said even though funds have been awarded, the company will not have access to it until agencies issue the proper permits.

“The way these programs work, whether it’s a solar funding opportunity, or wind, or whether it’s something like our project,” said Malan, “in the bipartisan infrastructure law, Congress wrote the law to say ‘make a proposal, you get selected, then you go and seek your permits.’ And the agency basically holds money back until you get the permit. So it’s not like you get a check for that money.”

Mining and outdoor recreation

Another criticism concerned drivers of the local economy—a longtime U.P. resident against mining activities said the region risks losing out money coming from recreation because of mining activity. The sector has grown significantly since recording started in 2012, bringing in over $10 billion statewide in 2021, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Malan says there is room for both industries. “If you think about the fact that you’ve got the only nickel mine in the United States operating 24/7, producing nickel for the battery supply chain. But, you know, you also have a really robust and growing leisure and outdoor recreation industry growing at the same time. So I just don’t buy the idea that it has to be a choice.”

Communication with Native communities

Other people who spoke at the hearing were skeptical that the mining company would respect land belonging or having cultural importance to native people. One member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community said the tribe had not been contacted, and there is cultural significance to at least some of the land Talon Metals is looking to lease.

Malan says the reason Michigan tribes may not have made contact with Talon Metals is because the company is not close to performing any actions on the ground. “Hopefully we can get through the permitting process, provide more information, answer people’s questions, provide data, talk about the science and get to where people are concerned, and then actually show that there are ways to address those concerns,” Malan said.

“We have good channels of communication and information sharing with tribal, sovereign governments and with individual tribal members that live proximate to our operations in Minnesota and in North Dakota,” Malan continued, “and it’s clear that many tribal members sovereign governments have concerns about what mining in a water rich environment may have an impact on their treaty rights.”

Local 3 has reached out to both the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community for comment.

Who owns Talon Metals?

Details of the ownership and capacity of Talon Metals was subject to question as well. According to state documents, the entity Talon Michigan LLC was registered in 2022 with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). In 2018, Talon Nickel (USA) LLC was registered in Minnesota. Documents in both filings show its home jurisdiction as Delaware. Talon Nickel (USA) LLC was first incorporated there in 2014. According to Talon Metals’ website, the company is wholly owned by a non-U.S. company.

Talon Metals also states on its website that it is in a 51%-49% joint ownership venture for the Tamarack Mine with Rio Tinto, a global mining corporation operating in 35 countries. Rio Tinto is the same company that founded the Eagle Mine, before it was sold to Lundin Mining. Malan says along with financial assistance, Rio Tinto offers to the project its expertise building underground mines.

Right now, Malan says Talon’s prospecting efforts in the U.P. are a different story. “In Michigan, Rio [Tinto] doesn’t have anything to do with our exploration program.”

When asked if Talon Metals would seek a similar arrangement to the one in Tamarack if a mine in Michigan were to be pursued, Malan said, “too early to tell. You know, let’s figure out whether there’s anything in the ground before we figure out how to finance it.”

According to LinkedIn Todd Malan has served as Talon’s chief external affairs officer for just over two years, bringing with him his own expertise from Rio Tinto where he served as the vice president of government relations for five years, and vice president of corporate relations for three years.