UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Department of Natural Resources is hosting an informational meeting Wednesday to answer questions about Talon Michigan’s request for direct, metallic mineral leases.

The request covers land in:

Covington Township and Spurr Township, Baraga County;

Duncan Township, Houghton County; Bates Township, Crystal Falls Township, Hematite Township, and Iron River Township, Iron County;

Michigamme Township and Republic Township, Marquette County

A panel of experts from several agencies will be responding to questions. The window has closed to submit your own to be answered during the meeting, but anyone who attends can still speak during the public comment period.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Oct 11. Click this link to register for the meeting on Microsoft Teams.

If you have a question you want answered, the DNR will respond to you by email if you contact DNR-LeaseManagement@michigan.gov with a subject line reading “Talon Michigan LLC”.