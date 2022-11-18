GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What reportedly started with a man refusing to stop vaping inside Lambeau Field led to him getting arrested on multiple charges after allegedly getting hostile with authorities.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 34-year-old Matthew Judy is facing five charges stemming from an incident that started inside Lambeau Field. On November 13 around 6:30 p.m., police officers at the game were asked to help in getting a man to leave the stadium.

The man, later identified as Matthew, was wearing a Dallas Cowboys shirt and reportedly walked into the women’s bathroom. He did walk out of that bathroom about ten seconds later.

When officers contacted Matthew, he was advised that event staff asked him multiple times to stop vaping in the stadium. Matthew allegedly refused and ignored those requests.

Matthew said he did nothing wrong but was leaving the stadium anyway. Officers followed him out to make sure he left. He was described as ‘heavily intoxicated’ due to the strong odor of intoxicants, staggering when walking and slurring his speech.

While walking down the ramp to exit the stadium, Matthew reportedly yelled and screamed obscenities. He allegedly got near the bottom of the ramp and stared at an officer and asked ‘if they wanted to do something’.

Matthew eventually walked out of the gates of the stadium and turned around and started recording on his phone. After allegedly slapping the hand of an officer, he was escorted to the police room.

After continually resisting, an officer was sent to Lambeau to transport Matthew to jail. Matthew was accused of being ‘extremely’ uncooperative once he was placed in the backseat of a squad car.

The complaint states that Matthew said he told officers he ingested opium. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital. At the hospital, Matthew reportedly was still uncooperative. He allegedly yelled at staff, threatened officers and made vulgar comments.

Authorities say that Matthew was yelling so loudly, that he could be heard from several rooms away with the door shut. At one point, Matthew allegedly reached for an officer’s gun.

Once he was cleared, Matthew was put back in a squad car. Matthew also allegedly tried to grab an officer’s genitals.

Matthew is charged with the following:

Attempt Disarming a Peace Officer Felony Up to six years in prison

Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer Felony Up to six years in prison

Fourth Degree Sexual Assault Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Resisting an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Matthew posted his $2,500 cash bond, and is due back in court on November 21 for his preliminary hearing. No additional information was provided.