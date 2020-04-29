Missing special needs child in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Washington School/Project Playground area.
The child has down syndrome and is non-verbal.
She was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on April 28 wearing red, black, and grey plaid pajamas. She may have a light blue jacket and black winter boots on as well.
The child is approximately 4’8, 108 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and green eyes.
If you have any unlocked buildsings/sheds/vehicles on your property the police are asking people to check them for the missing child.
If you see this child, please call 911 immediately.